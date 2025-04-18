Friday, April 18, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / FY26 not promising for broking industry, degrowth real worry: Shripal Shah

FY26 not promising for broking industry, degrowth real worry: Shripal Shah

The decline in volumes for cash and derivatives markets stems from distinct factors. The cash market has slowed mainly due to the broader market correction

Shripal Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Securities
Premium

Shripal Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Securities

Sundar Sethuraman
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial year 2025-26 (FY26) doesn't look particularly promising for the broking industry, says Shripal Shah, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Kotak Securities, in an interview with Sundar Sethuraman. Shah further says revenues of broking houses are likely to soften going forward, and de-growth is a real concern.
 
Both cash and derivatives markets have seen significant volume drops from their peaks. Is this due to the market downturn or tighter derivatives regulations?
 
The decline in volumes for cash and derivatives markets stems from distinct factors. The cash market has slowed mainly due to the broader market
Topics : SEBI Broking firms Cash Flow

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon