High-quality stocks at their cheapest in 20 years, says Saurabh Mukherjea

There is a huge valuation disparity between American and Indian small and midcap stocks despite similar fundamental growth prospects, says Saurabh Mukherjea , founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers. In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman in Mumbai, Mukherjea highlights that this is the most opportune time to invest in high-quality largecaps in India. Edited excerpts:

Within domestic equities, where do you see value?



The current market landscape is characterised by two distinct fault lines: quality versus non-quality and smallcaps versus largecaps. Low-quality stocks are as overpriced as they were in the year leading