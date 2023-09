First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 6:00 AM IST

We are in a world of moderate returns: ICICI Prudential AMC's S Naren

We've favoured small caps since start of the year: CIO Invesco Mutual Fund

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

ESG is sensible; it means doing business the right way: Sankar Chakraborti

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Sensex rebounds 507 pts from lows, ends 138 pts up; auto, IT stocks gain

Markets have been over-optimistic in foreseeing rate cuts: Rahul Bhuskute

Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year

Rising food prices and commentary from global central banks have thrown a spanner in equity market rally. DEVINA MEHRA , founder, chairperson, and managing director of First Global, said in an

5 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 6:00 AM IST

Devina Mehra, founder, chairperson, and managing director, First Global

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com