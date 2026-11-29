Gaurav Kulshreshtha, chief investment officer (CIO) of Nexedge Capital — a wealth management and multi-family office firm — discusses the present market scenario and what to expect in the next 12 months with Pravin Palande in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

Indian equities have rallied over the past month. How do you read this change, and what does it mean for the next 12 months?

Prices have moved in the past month, but earnings growth has been orderly throughout. Every leading demand indicator pointed to resilient economic activity — auto sales, power consumption, fuel consumption, goods and services tax (GST) collections and bank credit growth. Indian equities underperformed emerging and developed markets, but we stayed constructive as long as the economy kept growing.

Two risks were weighing on the market, and we expected both to recede. The first was energy, with crude near $120 a barrel. Lower energy prices help India's current account, and that lifts sentiment.

The second was the global AI trade. India was left out of it, with no significant way to play the theme. Both factors were driving capital out of India. We expect India's broad-based earnings growth to become an oasis in the storm once the AI trade faltered.

Why is that capital coming back to India?

Earnings growth in other markets was sharp but concentrated. Peel the onion and a handful of companies drove it: About 10 in the US, two in South Korea, one in Taiwan.

Momentum traders chased that growth. India offered broader but lower growth. Once momentum in the AI trade broke, India became a safe haven of sorts.

Relative valuations had moderated sharply, and earnings continued to grow. Foreign positioning adds to this. FPIs were underweight on India against the MSCI benchmark indices that most offshore funds track.

In our last monthly note, we said India did not need FPIs to turn overweight. A move to neutral weight alone would bring inflows of $12–15 billion.

What does the domestic data tell you?

The festival season was strong. On a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, across FY26 and FY27, the numbers are above the historical trend.

The consumption trend continues. Largecaps have risen sharply, particularly banks. We had highlighted banking as a trade for four reasons.

Large corporate borrowers’ balance sheets were clean. Credit growth had been in the high teens over the past two to three quarters.

Deposit growth, which was lagging, was set right by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) FCNR(B) scheme.

Bank valuations were at historically-low levels. The stage was set for the sector, and banks have participated wholeheartedly in the rally. We remain optimistic on Indian markets.

Banks accounted for about 90 per cent of the market's gains last week. That is a concentrated rally. Will banks drive it from here?

Banks come under pressure when the economy turns, balance sheets come under stress and non-performing assets (NPAs) rise.

Today, there is no visible stress sector in the economy. That is why the outlook on banks is constructive. The sharpness of the price move is more tactical than fundamental. Banks had been underperforming. Most foreign funds allocate with respect to the index, and passive flows come in on a weighted-average basis. Banks make up about 30 per cent of that weight. When passive funds were exiting, banks faced severe selling pressure. Now, that passive flows have returned, banks are being bought in the same proportion. That explains the concentration of gains.

Public sector banks (PSBs) are moving faster than private banks. Is that because of their lower valuations?

PSBs traded at lower valuations than private banks, but that move is tactical. Strategically, we prefer private sector banks. Public sector banks go through cycles shaped by government policy and priorities, including consolidation and other competing goals. The larger private bank balance sheets look attractive on valuation. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank trade at around 1.7 to 2.5 times price to book. In past boom periods, these stocks have traded at much higher multiples. That leaves room for momentum.

A distributor survey shows systematic investment plan (SIP) investors, who have seen flat returns for two to three years, are now redeeming. How have your high net worth (HNI) and ultra-HNI clients reacted?

Our client base has been resilient. One of our fund managers runs a concentrated smallcap and microcap strategy. That segment saw a sharp correction last month. We did not get a single call from an investor asking for an explanation or in panic. Our investors are different. We understand their risk profiles, and their allocations follow a strategic plan. Market volatility does not change that plan. We review portfolios with clients at least monthly, and more often where clients manage their portfolios actively. Our message to clients who took a systematic route into equities is simple. Markets may not have delivered the expected return over two years. That is how a systematic entry works. You average your entry on the way down, and then wait for the price action. Stopping now means buying low and leaving before the upside comes.

Is that also your advice to the retail SIP investor?

Yes. The core of an SIP strategy is that you do not stop it when prices are falling. Investors who stop on the way down and continue on the way up do the worst thing possible. They keep buying at higher prices, when there is no need to average. And, when entry valuations are lower, they let their SIPs lapse. They lose the best entry points, at the lowest valuations. An SIP averages out the cost of entry through a downturn. The reward comes when the market recovers. Exiting after two or three years of flat returns, just as prices begin to rise, defeats the purpose of the strategy. Our client base understands this.

How has your asset allocation changed from last year?

Take a hypothetical aggressive portfolio. Last year, gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings per share (EPS) growth were resilient. Inflation was benign, as the RBI kept it in check.

High growth with low inflation is a Goldilocks scenario, which is bullish for risk assets. We tilted equity exposure towards midcaps and smallcaps.

This year, energy prices shot up. Growth stayed resilient, but inflation began to inch up. In our macro quadrant, that moves the economy from Goldilocks to reflation, which needs a different portfolio tilt. We shifted emphasis to largecaps over small and midcaps. We also tilted towards yield-based assets. We are not playing duration yet. We hold short-term fixed income and have built positions in real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

These are inflation-adjusted yield products. In a reflationary environment, they offer a higher inflation-adjusted yield along with capital appreciation.

When would duration make sense?

If GDP and EPS growth start slowing while inflation stays high, we move into a different scenario. That is when long-term interest rates will peak. If growth falters, inflation will not stay high for long, and there will be policy action to support growth. At that point, duration starts making sense, and we will look at long-duration fixed income. All of this comes from a macro cycle framework that sits behind our research and decision-making. It is one of several inputs we use, but it clearly guides asset allocation.

Last year, it had us heavy on mid, small and microcaps. This year, it has tilted us towards largecaps and yield-based products. The next shift, towards duration, will depend on growth slowing while inflation stays up.

Do you use ready-made asset allocation products from asset management companies (AMCs), or build allocations yourself for each client?

It is a combination of both, and it depends on how the client wants to manage the portfolio.

Clients who are actively involved in portfolio management are better served by a separate allocation outside asset allocation products.

We still use multi-asset funds, because they work for tax management and rebalancing. Multi-asset funds in India do not have very wide latitude, but they offer exposure to different asset classes. If we rebalance directly in the client's account, each rebalance carries a tax incidence.

Using multi-asset funds avoids that, to the extent possible. So, the approach depends on the portfolio. An actively managed portfolio that is not tax-sensitive can hold the allocation directly.

A tax-sensitive one uses balanced and multi-asset funds. Larger portfolios that do not need frequent rebalancing can hold a separate asset allocation from a strategic perspective.

How much would you allocate to global markets now and how has that changed over the past year?

It has not changed significantly, because we never allocated globally for return outperformance.

Our global allocation serves two purposes. The first is diversification across currency, geography and political risk, with dollar exposure as part of it.

The second is family needs: Children abroad, a second generation planning to relocate, or offshore businesses.

Those needs do not change year-on-year (Y-o-Y). We never told clients to invest in the US or Taiwan because those markets were outperforming India.