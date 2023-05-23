Recovery in rural demand, festival season may ramp it up: Mrinal Singh

In this section

First Published: May 23 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Key driver of returns is asset allocation, not market timing: Ajit Deshmukh

This time we'll crack the derivatives segment: BSE MD & CEO Ramamurthy

'It's difficult not to be positive on Indian equities'

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow

UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally

InCred Financial Services aims to float about Rs 10,000-crore AIF

Sanjay Nayar has quit board of InCred Financial Services, company says

The coming year or two are packed with a lot of global and macro events which will inject some bit of intermittent volatility, but these shouldn't be a concern for long-term investors, says, chief executive officer and chief investment officer, InCred Asset Management. In an interview within Mumbai, Singh advises investors to incrementally allocate towards equities as valuations have returned to normal levels.

The earnings season has been a mixed bag. While technology companies have disappointed vis-à-vis expectations, sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, cement, and two-wheeler auto space have fared better in terms of volumes growth. There are green shoots of recovery in rural demand, which is likely to benefit rural heavy consumer staples

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com