Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / IPO / Brigade Hotel Ventures to add 960 rooms by FY28, focus on luxury segment

Brigade Hotel Ventures to add 960 rooms by FY28, focus on luxury segment

Brigade Hotel Ventures plans to add 960 rooms to its portfolio by FY28, targeting the luxury market. The company also aims to raise Rs 759.6 crore through its IPO, opening on July 24

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures (Photo: Company Website)
premium

The IPO will open on July 24 and close on July 28. It comprises fresh issues of shares worth Rs 759.6 crore with a face value of Rs 10 each. (Photo: Company Website)

Roshni Shekhar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brigade Hotel Ventures, a part of Brigade Group, is expected to add around 960 rooms to its current portfolio of over 1,600 rooms by FY28 and FY29, focusing on expansion through the luxury segment.
 
The hotel asset management company is expected to raise Rs 759.6 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will open on July 24 and close on July 28. It comprises fresh issues of shares worth Rs 759.6 crore with a face value of Rs 10 each. The price band of the issue is fixed at Rs 85 to Rs 90 per equity share.
 
“One
Topics : Brigade group Hotel industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon