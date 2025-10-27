Monday, October 27, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Investors see losses in a third of NBFC IPOs since 2018

On October 24 (Friday), the share closed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) below its offer price by 0.6 per cent

In contrast, investors in four of the five worst-performing IPOs have seen losses between 40 and 71 per cent as on Friday. Only one saw losses in single digits.

Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

\The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital listed on October 13 with a marginal gain of 1.2 per cent over its offer price. By Friday (October 24), the stock had slipped 0.6 per cent below its issue price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Since September 2018, when the non-banking finance company (NBFC) crisis began following the default by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), 22 IPOs from the segment have hit the market. Of these, eight were trading below their issue prices on the BSE as of Friday.  
2025 so far the worst year
 
