Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EPACK Durable IPO gets 16.37 times subscription on final day of offer

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 32,70,94,495 shares as against 1,99,77,615 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

EPACK Durable raised Rs 192 crore from anchor investors on January 18

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial share sale of EPACK Durable was subscribed 16.37 times on the final day of subscription on Wednesday.
EPACK Durable manufactures room air conditioners and small household appliances.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 32,70,94,495 shares as against 1,99,77,615 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The category for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) got subscribed 28.10 times while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 25.50 times subscription.
The portion meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 6.29 times subscription.
The IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1,04,37,047 equity shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 218-230 a share.
EPACK Durable raised Rs 192 crore from anchor investors on January 18.
At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to mobilise Rs 640 crore.
Founded in 2002, the company has integrated manufacturing facilities in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). It manufactures room air conditioners, components, and small household appliances for leading Indian and MNC brands in India as an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM).
Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and ICICI Securities are the managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

EPACK Durable IPO subscribed 77% on first day of listing: NSE data

AC-maker EPACK Durable IPO subscribed 77% on first day of subscription

EPACK Durable sets Rs 218-230 price band for IPO worth Rs 640 crore

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Medi Assist Healthcare shares surge 11%; Nova Agritech IPO subscribed 9.7x

India's IPO market one of the busiest in world but it is also broken

Bharti Hexacom files DRHP for IPO, TCIL to sell up to 100 million shares

EPACK Durable IPO subscribed 77% on first day of listing: NSE data

Sebi to crack down on inflation of IPO subscription, spots such 3 cases

Topics : IPO activity ipo filing NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon