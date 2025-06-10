Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian realty companies building up over Rs 15,000 crore IPO pipeline

Robust housing sales growth after the pandemic has prompted leading developers to unleash relevant inventory across markets, experts said

Noida-headquartered BPTP Ltd, M3M group-owned Smartworld Developers, Gaursons India and Mumbai-based Wadhwa group are among those planning to list their companies either in FY26 or FY27

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Indian real estate, often described as an unorganised sector, is busy planning initial public offerings (IPOs). Several companies in the sector are firming up their strategies to tap the capital market over the next few months to raise more than ₹15,000 crore through IPOs, sources said.
 
Noida-headquartered BPTP Ltd, M3M group-owned Smartworld Developers, Gaursons India and Mumbai-based Wadhwa group are among those planning to list their companies either in FY26 or FY27, according to multiple people aware of the discussions.
 
BPTP Ltd is learnt to have appointed bankers with plans to raise more than ₹5,000 crore, according to senior industry
