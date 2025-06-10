Indian realty companies building up over Rs 15,000 crore IPO pipeline

Indian real estate, often described as an unorganised sector, is busy planning initial public offerings (IPOs). Several companies in the sector are firming up their strategies to tap the capital market over the next few months to raise more than ₹15,000 crore through IPOs, sources said.

Noida-headquartered BPTP Ltd, M3M group-owned Smartworld Developers, Gaursons India and Mumbai-based Wadhwa group are among those planning to list their companies either in FY26 or FY27, according to multiple people aware of the discussions.

BPTP Ltd is learnt to have appointed bankers with plans to raise more than ₹5,000 crore, according to senior industry