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Home / Markets / IPO / IPO GMP check: LCC leads, Manipal Payment lags as 6 offers gear up to list

IPO GMP check: LCC leads, Manipal Payment lags as 6 offers gear up to list

Among the six IPOs listing on Thursday, LCC Projects has the highest GMP at ₹46.

IPO GMP check: LCC Projects leads, Manipal Payment may see tepid listing

IPO GMP check: LCC Projects leads, Manipal Payment may see tepid listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

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With six mainboard IPOs set to list on Thursday, September 17, investors are closely tracking grey market premiums ahead of listing. Among the six issues, LCC Projects has the highest GMP at ₹46, followed by Karamtara Engineering at ₹40, while Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions has the lowest GMP, indicating a ₹10 discount to its issue price. Rentomojo, Steamhouse India and Asset Reconstruction Company (India) are also showing positive GMPs.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP

Karamtara Engineering IPO’s GMP was ₹40 as of 02:17 PM. With the upper price band of ₹254, Karamtara Engineering IPO's estimated listing price is ₹294. The expected gain is that of 15.75 per cent.

 

The offer received bids for 159.17 crore shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 62.63 times.

The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹241 and ₹254 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 59 equity shares and multiples thereof.

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LCC Projects IPO GMP

LCC Projects IPO’s GMP was ₹46. With an upper price band of ₹146, the estimated listing price for LCC Projects IPO is ₹192. The expected percentage gain per share is 31.51 per cent.

The offer received bids for 101.52 crore shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹139 and ₹146 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 102 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Steamhouse India IPO GMP

Steamhouse IPO’s GMP was ₹16, with an upper price band of ₹81, the estimated listing price for Steamhouse IPO is ₹97. The expected percentage gain 19.75 per cent.

The offer received bids for 114.74 crore shares as against 3.76 crore shares on offer. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹77 and ₹81 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 185 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions

The GMP for Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO indicates a discounted listing. With an upper price band of ₹339, the estimated listing price at current market trends is ₹329.

The offer received bids for 39.87 lakh shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer. The price band of the IPO was fixed between ₹322 and ₹339 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Asset Reconstruction

Asset Reconstruction IPO GMP is ₹10. With an upper price band of ₹139, the estimated listing price for Asset Reconstruction IPO is ₹149. The expected percentage gain per share is 7.19 per cent.

The offer received bids for 74.19 crore shares as against 3.69 crore shares on offer. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹132 and ₹139 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Rentomojo IPO

Rentomojo IPO GMP is ₹104. With an upper price band of ₹404, the estimated listing price for Rentomojo IPO is ₹508. The expected percentage gain per share is 25.74 per cent.

The offer received bids for 158.68 crore shares as against 2.17 lakh shares on offer. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹384 and ₹404 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and multiples thereof.

 

 

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Topics : IPO Tracker IPO Calendar IPO GMP Stock Market Today stock market listing Markets

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 2:47 PM IST