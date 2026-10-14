Jio Platforms announces IPO subscription window from October 21 to 23

Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on October 21 and close it on October 23, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company has filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. The IPO will be a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, the filing said.

The IPO includes a reservation of shares worth up to ₹500 crore for eligible employees of Jio Platforms. It also reserves shares worth up to ₹2,500 crore for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders.

The eligible shareholders include individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who hold public equity shares of Reliance Industries as of October 14, 2026, subject to applicable eligibility requirements.

The anchor investor bidding date is October 19, while the public issue will remain open for three days, from October 21 to October 23, 2026.