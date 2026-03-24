Manipal Hospitals files DRHP for over $1 billion IPO, biggest in sector

The IPO, with a face value of Rs 2, will have a fresh issue of Rs 8,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 43,227,668 equity shares by promoters — Imperius Healthcare Investments, Manipal Education and Medical Group India.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 5,378 crore will be utilised for repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings and accrued interest thereon availed by one of the company’s material subsidiaries, Manipal Hospitals Pvt Ltd, Rs 574 crore for acquisition of minority stake in the company’s step-down subsidiary, Sahyadri Hospitals, and general corporate purposes.

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider a pre-IPO placement for up to Rs 1,600 crore. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

The offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50 per cent of the net offer is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and not less than 15 per cent and 35 per cent of the net offer is assigned to non-institutional bidders and retail individual bidders, respectively.

Manipal Health Enterprises operates a pan-India network of multispecialty hospitals delivering a comprehensive range of care services — from outpatient services to complex tertiary and quaternary interventions. As of September 30 last year, the company operated 38 hospitals (48 hospitals on a pro forma basis) with 10,761 licensed beds (12,367 licensed beds on a pro forma basis) across 14 states and Union territories.

The company has the widest footprint in terms of the presence of hospitals among private hospital chains in India as of September last year, based on a CRISIL report. The company is also the largest pan-India multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity and the second-largest hospital chain by number of hospitals.

In November 2025, the company commenced operations at its 49th hospital in Bengaluru (Karnataka), which increased its licensed bed capacity to 12,631 licensed beds as of December 31, 2025. In the company’s three key regions of (i) Karnataka, (ii) Maharashtra and Goa, and (iii) West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Sikkim (in eastern India), the company had 6,040, 2,188 and 2,887 licensed beds, respectively, as of September 30, 2025 (on a pro forma basis).

Following the company’s acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals in October 2025, the company added 1,606 licensed beds to its network. On a pro forma basis, the company’s total licensed bed capacity was 12,100 licensed beds as of March 31, 2025, and 12,367 licensed beds as of September 30, 2025.

The company served 3.94 million patients and 7.19 million patients across its network in the six months ended September 30, 2025, and in FY25. It has over 11,058 doctors available to provide their services.

The company’s revenue from operations was Rs 4,713 crore during the six months ended September 30, 2025, and net profit was Rs 571.8 crore. Its revenue from operations was Rs 8,242.2 crore during FY25 as against Rs 4,839.6 crore during FY23. The net profit in FY25 stood at Rs 1,081.6 crore as against Rs 414.2 crore in FY23.