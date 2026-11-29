When Jio Platforms raised ₹30,213 crore in October, it sold only 2.9 per cent of the company to the public. That is less than SpaceX or Anthropic offered on Nasdaq, and the smallest slice of any Indian initial public offering (IPO) in nearly two years. NSE (5.1 per cent), SBI Funds Management (8.4 per cent) and ICICI Prudential AMC (9.9 per cent) also kept more than nine-tenths of their equity away from public investors.

Large IPOs in 2026 floated only a small share of their equity for public subscription. Capitaline data for 2026 showed that India's three largest offerings floated 8.4 per cent or less of their post-issue equity each.

These are the exception, not the rule. An analysis of 673 IPOs that closed between January 2025 and November 2026 shows that bigger issuers tend to sell a smaller share of themselves.

The 20 largest offerings floated a median 13.5 per cent of post-issue equity, about half the 25.2 per cent sold by smaller mainboard companies and the 27 per cent by small and medium enterprise (SME) issuers.

November also saw a relatively muted primary market compared with the preceding two months, October and September, as only three IPOs opened during the month and seven listed, according to data from Chittorgarh, Prime Database and Capitaline.

But not one company valued below ₹1 trillion sold less than 10 per cent, because that is the floor set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) rules for them.

Data from Capitaline and Prime Database showed that about a quarter of mainboard issuers sold within a percentage point of their legal minimum.

Jio's IPO floated just 2.9 per cent of its post-issue equity, the smallest slice among 2026's big listings. NSE's 5.1 per cent and SBI Funds' 8.4 per cent were not far behind, against a typical 20-25 per cent for other issues.

IPOs of ₹5,000 crore or more offered a median of about 11 per cent in 2025 and 10 per cent in 2026.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) rules for companies valued above ₹5 trillion allow dilution of just 2.5 per cent. This was made possible after the Finance Ministry notified the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, on March 13, tying the minimum public offer to post-issue capital.

While these large IPOs may benefit from a scarcity premium, that advantage may last only for the first few months. Markets eventually value companies on the basis of earnings per share (EPS) growth.

SBI Funds had 2026's second-thinnest float among the big issues, and the stock is down 14 per cent from July 2026, when it listed. ICICI Prudential AMC sold 9.9 per cent and is up 15 per cent from December 2025, the month of its listing.

For some long-term investors, buying these companies presents a dilemma, as they will have to increase their public floats over the next five or 10 years.

SBI Funds listed with an 11.8 per cent non-promoter holding. Under the post-2026 public shareholding rules applicable to companies that list with a float below 15 per cent, it will be required to increase public holding over time — to 15 per cent within five years and eventually 25 per cent within 10 years.

At its IPO valuation of roughly ₹1.17 trillion, moving from the current level to 25 per cent would require the sale of additional stock worth between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore, about 1.5 times its own IPO.

Investors, therefore, need to focus on the growth these companies are offering rather than concentrating only on their floats.

“India is part of the MSCI Emerging Markets, MSCI India and MSCI World indices. Passive funds worth over $100 billion track India in some form. When free float rises, index weights rise, and more passive flows come in to counterbalance the supply. Demand will respond to every new float. These large companies represent India's economic growth. NSE and Jio touch very large parts of the population every day, and investors want that exposure. There is no shortage of inflows into equities,” said Gaurav Kulshreshtha, chief investment officer of Nexedge Capital.

The pattern recurs from last year, as eight IPOs of ₹5,000 crore or more in 2025 offered a median of 11 per cent.

About 70 mainboard issues in 2025 and 78 in 2026 so far, each sized below ₹1,000 crore, offered a median of 25.1 per cent, according to Prime Database and Capitaline data.

Tata Capital was the largest at ₹15,512 crore, selling 11.2 per cent at ₹326 a share for an implied post-issue market capitalisation of about ₹1.38 trillion.

HDB Financial Services (₹12,500 crore) offered 20.4 per cent and LG Electronics (₹11,607 crore) 15 per cent. ICICI Prudential AMC (₹10,603 crore) offered the smallest slice, at 9.9 per cent.

Non-promoter holding was far higher for new-age listings because of pre-IPO investors, at 83.7 per cent for Meesho, 82.1 per cent for Lenskart and 71.9 per cent for Billionbrains, as of September 2026. It was 14.4 per cent for ICICI Prudential AMC and 14 per cent for Tata Capital.

“A mega IPO today is less a fundraise and more the first instalment of a decade-long distribution. The issue is sized to what the market can absorb in one sitting. A ₹30,000 crore offer is roughly one month of domestic SIP inflows, so the size reflects the market's capacity, not the company's needs. A small float also lets promoters set a high valuation on their entire holding while parting with very little. We expect large issuers in the pipeline to follow the same playbook: list thin, set the price, then widen the float in tranches at higher valuations,” said Gaurav Didwania, partner and fund manager at Qode Advisors.

“Mega IPOs typically offer a smaller percentage of their equity because even modest dilution translates into substantial fundraising, given their large valuations. Promoters also prefer retaining ownership and control while minimising the immediate liquidity burden on capital markets. However, limited free float, coupled with strong institutional demand, can create stock scarcity and potentially drive scarcity-led valuation premiums after listing,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura.

Non-promoter holding, which Capitaline labels free float, was higher. It stood at 35.5 per cent for Jio, including pre-IPO investors, and 100 per cent for NSE, which has no promoter.

SBI Funds, at 11.8 per cent, and ICICI Prudential AMC, at 14.4 per cent, were the lowest.

On Jio's low tradeable float, Didwania added: “Strategic partners will likely stay, while financial investors will eventually seek exits. Every block they sell enlarges the real float sharply; a 3% sale would roughly double it. Since no seller wants to go first and depress the price for the rest, expect coordinated block deals rather than open-market selling, with volatility clustered around those events.”

Returns against offer prices ranged from minus 10 per cent to 40 per cent across the six biggest issues, suggesting that small floats have not produced a consistent scarcity premium.

Jio closed at ₹1,417.35 on listing, 26.7 per cent above its offer price, and was at ₹1,400.90 on November 13, up 25.2 per cent.

ICICI Prudential AMC was up 40.5 per cent and Zetwerk 22.5 per cent. Manipal Health was up 15.3 per cent and NSE 11.5 per cent, while SBI Funds was down 10.2 per cent.

Globally, Morningstar said in May that mega IPOs increasingly have lower relative free floats. Bloomberg index commentary noted that IPOs historically averaged roughly 20 per cent float.

SpaceX listed on June 12 at a $1.75 trillion valuation.

SpaceX floated about 4.2 per cent and Anthropic about 7.4 per cent, with no statutory floor.

India's 2.5 per cent minimum for companies valued above ₹5 trillion puts it within reach of Nasdaq practices at the very top. The difference is that India wants the float to widen over time.