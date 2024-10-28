Business Standard
NTPC Green to SGEL: Govt puts listing of CPSEs' green units in fast lane

NTPC Green Energy, SGEL, NLC India Green Energy may see IPOs by FY25-end

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

The Union government is planning to list the subsidiaries of many central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) this financial year.
These include NTPC Green Energy, SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), and NLC India Green Energy, according to a senior finance ministry official. 
Confirming the proposed listing of at least three green subsidiaries of CPSEs, the official said the move would encourage companies to operate more professionally and achieve higher levels of efficiency. SBI Life, SBI Cards, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are some of the listed subsidiaries of public-sector companies. 
NTPC Green is planning to raise Rs 10,000 crore through an initial
