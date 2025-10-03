Friday, October 03, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Pace Digitek IPO to list on Oct 6; Here's what grey market trends hints at

Pace Digitek IPO to list on Oct 6; Here's what grey market trends hints at

Pace Digitek IPO Listing Date: Pace Digitek proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding the capital expenditure requirement as well as for general corporate purposes

Pace Digitek IPO

Pace Digitek IPO Date(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pace Digitek IPO listing forecast: The unlisted shares of multi-disciplinary solutions provider Pace Digitek were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets ahead of their debut on the bourses, scheduled for Monday, October 6.
 
Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were changing hands at around ₹227 each, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 or approximately 3.65 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹219.
 
Should the current grey market trends sustain, Pace Digitek shares may list at a premium of nearly 4 per cent. However, it is worth noting that the GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance. 
 

Pace Digitek IPO details

The public offering of Pace Digitek, estimated to be valued at ₹819.15 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 37.4 million shares. The offering does not have any offer-for-sale component.

Also Read

Advance Agrolife IPO

Investors flock to Advance Agrolife IPO; subscription tops 9x, GMP at 15%

Trualt Bioenergy share price

TruAlt Bioenergy lists at 10% premium; should you book profit or hold?

WeWork

WeWork India IPO: Big anchor backing, premium pricing; should you apply?

Fabtech Technologies IPO

Subscribed to Fabtech Tech IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

WeWork

WeWork India IPO: Rapid growth, hidden risks; what investors should know

 
It was available for subscription from September 26 till September 30 at a price band of ₹208–219 per equity share with a lot size of 68 shares. Pace Digitek IPO received a decent response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 1.59 times.
 
MUFG Intime India is serving the registrar of the issue, while Unistone Capital is acting as the sole book running lead manager. 
 
The basis of allotment for Pace Digitek IPO shares was finalised on October 1. The company has set the issue price at ₹219 per share.
 
Pace Digitek proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding the capital expenditure requirement as well as for general corporate purposes. 

About Pace Digitek

Pace Digitek Ltd. is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider with a diversified presence across telecom towers, optical fibre cables, and energy management solutions. Its offerings span manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and turnkey operations & maintenance, enabling an integrated presence across the telecom value chain. The company emphasizes digital consulting, product engineering, enterprise mobility, and cybersecurity solutions, while also working on emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and data analytics to strengthen its service portfolio. With its client-centric approach, scalable delivery models, and focus on innovation, Pace Digi Tech positions itself as a growing player in India’s digital technology and IT services industry. 
 

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Rubicon Research sets IPO price band at ₹461-475; check key dates, lot size

workforce, employment, skilled labour

Urban Company, PhysicsWallah IPOs highlight India's youth struggle for jobs

LG India

LG India seeks ₹77,400 cr valuation with ₹11,607 cr IPO opening Oct 7

initial public offering, IPO

Lalbaba Engineering, CJ Darcl Logistics and Jerai Fitness file draft IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

India poised for record-breaking IPO month in October with $5 bn in deals

Topics : IPO GMP IPO listing time IPO REVIEW IPOs initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon