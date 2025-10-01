Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / LG India seeks ₹77,400 cr valuation with ₹11,607 cr IPO opening Oct 7

LG India seeks ₹77,400 cr valuation with ₹11,607 cr IPO opening Oct 7

LG Electronics India has fixed a price band of Rs 1,080-1,140 per share for its IPO, aiming for a Rs 77,400 cr valuation through a ₹11,607 cr offer-for-sale

The IPO, entirely an offer-for-sale by the South Korea-based parent, will see LG divest 15 per cent of its stake.

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

LG Electronics India has set a price band of ₹1,080–1,140 a share for its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), which will open on October 7. At the upper end, the issue size will stand at ₹11,607 crore—lower than the ₹15,000-crore projection at the time of its filing last year.
 
The IPO, entirely an offer-for-sale by the South Korea-based parent, will see LG divest 15 per cent of its stake.
 
Valuation and market standing
 
The issue, which opens on October 7 and closes on October 9, will value the Indian arm at about ₹77,400 crore, making it one of the country’s most valuable consumer-durable companies. It will also be the eighth-largest IPO in India’s capital market history.
 
 
The offering adds to a loaded October pipeline that includes Tata Capital’s ₹15,512-crore IPO and WeWork India’s ₹3,000-crore issue.

Competitive landscape
 
LG competes with Voltas, Havells, Godrej, Blue Star, Haier, Whirlpool, Philips, Samsung and Sony. Within India, it is the second-largest appliances and electronics maker after Samsung.
 
Regulatory clearance and financials
 
The company had filed its draft prospectus in December 2024 and secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March. The launch was postponed owing to weak market conditions.
 
For FY25, LG reported a net profit of ₹2,203 crore on revenue of ₹24,631 crore.
 
Growth outlook
 
Analysts expect LG to benefit from the government’s recent move to cut goods and services tax (GST) on several electronic goods to 18 per cent from 28 per cent. The company’s prospectus highlights that India’s appliances and electronics market, which grew at 7 per cent annually over the past five years, is projected to expand at around 12 per cent annually over the next five, supported by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation and wider penetration of home appliances.

Topics : LG Electronics initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering IPO Markets

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

