Tata Capital IPO pricing jolts grey mkt investors as shares sink in value

Tata Capital ’s initial public offering (IPO) price band has jolted the unlisted shares market, where investors had paid as much as Rs 1,125 apiece for the non-banking arm of the Tata group.

On Monday, the company fixed its price band at Rs 310–326 a share, pegging its valuation at nearly Rs 1.4 trillion.

Back in April 2024, Tata Capital’s unlisted stock had surged past Rs 1,000 amid a frenzy in the IPO market. Investors often rush to pick up marquee names in the grey market ahead of listings, hoping for hefty gains.

