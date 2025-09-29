Monday, September 29, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital IPO pricing jolts grey mkt investors as shares sink in value

Tata Capital IPO pricing jolts grey mkt investors as shares sink in value

Tata Capital's IPO price band of Rs 310-326 has shaken unlisted investors who bought at over Rs 1,000 per share, raising concerns about grey market risks and valuation gaps

File Image

Khushboo TiwariSamie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Tata Capital’s initial public offering (IPO) price band has jolted the unlisted shares market, where investors had paid as much as Rs 1,125 apiece for the non-banking arm of the Tata group.
 
On Monday, the company fixed its price band at Rs 310–326 a share, pegging its valuation at nearly Rs 1.4 trillion.
 
Back in April 2024, Tata Capital’s unlisted stock had surged past Rs 1,000 amid a frenzy in the IPO market. Investors often rush to pick up marquee names in the grey market ahead of listings, hoping for hefty gains.
 
According to the company’s red herring
