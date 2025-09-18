Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Amfi asks MF Central to stop sharing investor data with third-party apps

Amfi asks MF Central to stop sharing investor data with third-party apps

Move to impact loan-against-mutual fund, guided MF investment apps

A senior official at another fund house, while confirming the development, said that the direction from Amfi should not be seen as a move curtailing digitisation and innovation. | File Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has asked MF Central, a transaction platform operated by CAMS and KFin Technologies, to stop sharing investor data directly with fintech applications, said people in the know.
 
At present, several online applications, especially those that offer guided mutual fund (MF) investments and loan against mutual funds, access investor data through MF Central. The platform provides the data by taking investor consent through one-time passwords (OTPs).
 
The issue with this setup, according to MF officials, is at multiple levels-- concerns around data security and possibility of investors providing consent without realising. MF distributors
