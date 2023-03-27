close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AMC stocks find support from analysts despite tax blow to debt MFs

Recent correction factors in most negatives, valuations attractive, say brokerages

Abhishek Kumar Business Standard Mumbai
Mutual Fund
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Despite the tax blow to debt schemes, brokerages remain sanguine over the prospects of asset management companies (AMCs). The sharp correction in the shares of AMCs over the past three months factors
Or

Also Read

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

Not part of any negotiations': UTI AMC on Tata acquisition reports

Nippon India AMC reports 18% YoY profit growth in Q3 to Rs 205 cr

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow

Sebi likely to scrap small town-linked incentive for mutual funds

A tenth of MF folios yet to comply with nomination rules ahead of March 31

HNIs & family offices may turn to AIFs after tax blow to debt MFs

Mutual fund investors get time till March 31 to nominate beneficiary

Finance Bill 2023: Debt MF tax changes to hit fund houses; AMC stocks fall

Life insurers may gain from debt MFs being taxed at marginal rate

Topics : AMC | LTCG | Total expense ratio

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FPIs invest nearly Rs 7,200 crore in Indian equities in March so far

foreign portfolio investments, bond market,FPIs,Nomura , credit growth,liquidity,First Rand Bank,Reserve Bank of India , RBI,Commercial banks
3 min read
Premium

HNIs & family offices may turn to AIFs after tax blow to debt MFs

Debt mutual funds
4 min read

Markets to track factors in holiday week; may face volatility: Analysts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Mutual fund investors get time till March 31 to nominate beneficiary

Mutual Funds, SIPs, Mutual Fund investors
3 min read

Five of top 10-firms lose Rs 86,447 cr in m-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard

bse
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

HNIs & family offices may turn to AIFs after tax blow to debt MFs

Debt mutual funds
4 min read

Five of top 10-firms lose Rs 86,447 cr in m-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard

bse
2 min read

Markets to track factors in holiday week; may face volatility: Analysts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

FPIs invest nearly Rs 7,200 crore in Indian equities in March so far

foreign portfolio investments, bond market,FPIs,Nomura , credit growth,liquidity,First Rand Bank,Reserve Bank of India , RBI,Commercial banks
3 min read

Mutual fund investors get time till March 31 to nominate beneficiary

Mutual Funds, SIPs, Mutual Fund investors
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon