Chhoti SIP rollout slowed by tech issues: Amfi chief Venkat N Chalasani

The Chhoti SIP initiative, launched by the mutual fund industry in February 2025, has seen limited interest from fund houses due to technical challenges, said Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), on Tuesday.

What is the Chhoti SIP scheme and why was it launched?

The regulator, along with industry stakeholders, had designed a subsidised cost structure for small-sized Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to make them viable for fund houses to accept low-ticket investments. At present, several mid-sized and small fund houses do not offer such smaller SIP options.

What is causing the