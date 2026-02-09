Exam fear: SIF scale-up runs into distribution hurdle amid tough norms

Of the nearly 250,000 registered mutual fund distributors (MFDs) in the country, only about 1,000 have so far cleared the NISM Series XIII: Common Derivatives Certification Examination, which is mandatory for distributing SIFs, according to two industry participants.

Net assets under management (AUM) for SIFs stood at Rs 4,892 crore as of December 2025, less than a year after the category received regulatory approval. Inflows during December alone were around Rs 1,933 crore.

Distributors say the stringent certification requirements are limiting the product’s reach and have sought relaxations to enable wider participation.

“The exam has negative marking and covers a wide range of topics. The passing threshold is 60 per cent, which becomes particularly challenging with negative marking. Reducing the qualifying score to 50 per cent could help,” said an MFD.

“The syllabus is heavily skewed towards derivatives, an area many distributors are not deeply familiar with.”

Several distributors said they needed multiple attempts to clear the exam, with each attempt costing around Rs 3,000.

MFDs are also seeking an extension of NISM’s ‘grandfathering’ provisions to the Series XIII certification. Under the grandfathering rule, senior or experienced distributors are allowed to renew certifications through training programmes instead of reappearing for examinations. The Series XIII certification is valid for three years and must be renewed thereafter.

Some fund houses have echoed these concerns, flagging certification constraints as a hurdle to scaling up SIF offerings.

“We are ready to launch several SIF schemes, but are waiting for our distribution network to obtain the required certification for a smoother rollout and wider reach. It may take another month or so before the schemes go live,” said a fund manager, requesting anonymity.

According to industry sources, market participants are likely to approach the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking relaxations to the certification norms, citing the complexity of derivatives-related topics and the deterrent effect of negative marking.

Queries emailed to Sebi remained unanswered till the time of going to press.