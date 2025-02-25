Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund launches a low duration debt fund

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund launches a low duration debt fund

WhiteOak Capital MF on Tuesday launched its Equity Savings Fund (ESF), a hybrid scheme investing in equity, arbitrage, and debt

Debt fund

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Franklin Templeton (India) Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday launched a low duration debt fund that will primarily invest in short-term government and corporate debt securities. The fund will maintain a Macaulay duration between 6 and 12 months.  “This scheme is ideal for both individual and institutional clients seeking asset class diversification and short-term investment solutions,” said Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton–India.
 
WhiteOak MF launches equity savings fund
 
WhiteOak Capital MF on Tuesday launched its Equity Savings Fund (ESF), a hybrid scheme investing in equity, arbitrage, and debt. ESFs are considered less volatile than pure equity funds due to their allocation to arbitrage and debt instruments.  “With the potential for moderate and tax-efficient returns, this fund serves as a alternative to debtoriented mutual funds or traditional fixed-income instruments,” the fund house said.
 

More From This Section

mutual fund personal finance

Franklin Templeton launches 'Franklin India low duration fund'; details

Mutual Funds

Mirae Asset MF launches 4 NFOs on select IPOs, equal weight strategy

PremiumImaging: Ajaya mohanty, MF, MUTUAL FUND

Equity MFs activate battle mode, 6.1% cash reserves at the ready

Madhabi Puri Buch

Amfi launches SIP for students, two more initiatives to expand MF base

mutual fund

360 ONE Gold ETF NFO opens; check key details of this open-ended fund here

Topics : Mutual Fund Franklin Templeton Debt Fund Equity funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon