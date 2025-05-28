Fund Pick: UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund outperforms in peer category

Launched in January 1995, UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund featured in the top 30th percentile of the aggressive hybrid funds category of Crisil Mutual Funds Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through March 2025. The fund’s month-end assets under management (AUM) increased from ₹4,279 crore in March 2022 to ₹5,910 crore in March 2025, at an annualised rate of 11 per cent.

V Srivatsa and Sunil Madhukar Patil have been managing this fund since November 2009 and February 2018, respectively. The fund aims to provide capital growth and current income through a portfolio invested predominantly in equities, and the balance in