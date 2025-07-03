Market regulator Sebi nudges mutual funds to push bite-sized SIPs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is encouraging fund houses, through their industry association, to accelerate the launch of micro systematic investment plans (SIPs), as over two-thirds of the mutual fund (MF) industry have yet to introduce them.

According to sources, following a nudge from Sebi, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) wrote to fund houses on June 27, seeking information on their plans to offer the ₹250 SIPs. Announced in February, the so-called Chhoti SIP initiative is aimed at enhancing the financialisation of savings.

In a consultation paper in January, the regulator proposed cost subsidies