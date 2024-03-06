Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

MF distributors to get trail commissions for investor asset transfers

This change follows numerous requests from Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) to review the current AMFI Registration Number (ARN) transfer norms

mutual fund

These norms currently prevent AMCs from paying trail commissions to the new distributor when an investor transfers their assets to a new MFD.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual fund distributors will now have the opportunity to receive trail commissions from Asset Management Companies (AMCs) for assets transferred by an investor from one distributor to another.
This change follows numerous requests from Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) to review the current AMFI Registration Number (ARN) transfer norms.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
These norms currently prevent AMCs from paying trail commissions to the new distributor when an investor transfers their assets to a new MFD.
In a communication to its members on Tuesday, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) permitted AMCs to pay trail commission to distributors in case a client transfers his assets from one distributor to another.
However, AMCs can only pay trail commission after cooling off period of six months from the date of transfer of assets by investors.
"In respect of change in distributor/ ARN code initiated by the investor, the AMCs may consider making payment of trail commission to the transferee distributor after a cooling off period of six months from the change of distributor code in the unitholder database," the industry body said.
Further, It said that the payment of commission to the new (transferee) distributor would be based on the lower of the commission rate of the transferor and the transferee distributor.
The mutual fund body further clarified that apart from trail commission, no other payments of any kind, including incentives, will be made regarding changes in the distributor.
The industry body Amfi noted that the current ARN rule was introduced over a decade ago to curb certain market practices prevailing then, which may no longer be prevalent, and also since the transferee mutual fund distributor provides the same level of support and service to the concerned investors on the transferred assets.

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Equity mutual fund inflows jump to nearly two-year high in Jan: Amfi

AMCs may allow trail commission to mutual fund distributors: Amfi

Mutual funds bounce back in 2023 with Rs 9 trillion surge in asset base

After Reliance's entry into MF industry, Tatas evaluating bid for UTI AMC

Majority of states, union territories have single-digit MF penetration

MFs told to disclose stress-test reports of mid, smallcap schemes

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund seeks Sebi's approval for mid, smallcap funds

Sebi asks mutual fund houses to protect investors in small, midcap schemes

Sebi asks MFs to shield smallcap investor interest amid spike in volatility

Topics : Mutual Funds Amfi AMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon