close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MFs open international funds for investments ahead of new tax rules

Franklin Templeton, Mirae Asset, Edelweiss mutual funds resume international schemes

BS Reporter Business Standard Mumbai
mutual funds, MFs

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fund houses have opened up their international schemes for subscription to garner flows from investors looking to invest overseas before the new tax rules kick in from April 1. The fund houses that have resumed their international schemes are – Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.
The government amended the Finance Bill 2023 last week to discontinue long-term capital gains (LTCG) taxation for schemes that invest less than 35 per cent of their corpus in equities. This means that debt funds, international funds, gold ETFs and index funds along with some hybrid schemes will no longer enjoy tax benefits linked to LTCG from April 1.

Edelweiss Mutual has opened all its seven international funds for subscription through both the channels — lumpsum and systematic investment plans (SIP). Mirae Asset has opened six of its schemes for lumpsum investments including NYSE FANG+ ETF Fund of Fund, S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Fund of Fund and Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund.
"We have opened subscription in lumpsum manner for our three international ETFs and three Fund of Fund based on these ETFs from March 27 onwards. The existing SIP and STP’s will reopen from March 29. Fresh SIPs and STPs will not be allowed," said Siddharth Srivastava, head–ETF Product & Fund Manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers.

Fund houses have been opening and closing their international schemes for subscription as and when they have enough headroom for investment in international equities. The total amount of foreign investment in the mutual fund industry is capped at $7 billion.  

Also Read

Sebi sets lower single-issuer limits for mutual fund debt schemes

Gold ETF flows shrink despite superior returns, shows Amfi data

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

Tax sops, Capex push, Adani rout: Why Sensex swayed 2,000pts on Budget day?

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

AMC stocks find support from analysts despite tax blow to debt MFs

A tenth of MF folios yet to comply with nomination rules ahead of March 31

HNIs & family offices may turn to AIFs after tax blow to debt MFs

Mutual fund investors get time till March 31 to nominate beneficiary

Finance Bill 2023: Debt MF tax changes to hit fund houses; AMC stocks fall

Topics : Mutual Funds | mutual funds investments | International funds | Market news | ETF funds

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MFs open international funds for investments ahead of new tax rules

mutual funds, MFs
2 min read

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

Adani
3 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read
Premium

Inverse H&S in pharma index could revive a positive bias for short-term

Illustration: Binay Sinha
4 min read

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: Shares to be allotted today; learn how to check

IPOs, listing, Investors, Markets
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

India's $1 trillion sovereign bond market sees rising clout of insurers

India, market
5 min read

NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under 2nd stage of longterm ASM framework

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Bandhan Bank crashes to 3-year low on asset quality concerns

With the IDFC buy, Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan group will gain an entry straightway into the top-10 club.
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Inflation, rate hikes play market party poopers in FY23; smallcaps hit hard

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read

Stocks to watch: L&T, Coffee Day, Tata Motors, PNC Infratech, Gati, Carysil

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon