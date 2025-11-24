Mutual funds step up new stock additions even as inflows slow down

Fund houses are adding new stocks to their portfolios faster than they did in over a year, even as inflows slow down.

Mutual funds (MFs) added 164 new stocks across asset managers over the last one year. This reflects a 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise, the fastest since July 2024. The industry as a whole now has exposure to 1,244 stocks, hitting new record highs for the fifth month in a row. The number of stocks is the highest in data going back to June 2017 when it had investments across 746 stocks.

This comes even as inflows into