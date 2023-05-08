close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

Exposure up sevenfold in three years to Rs 5,200 cr

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
mutual funds

mutual funds

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mutual fund (MF) investments in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) have gone up significantly after the pandemic breakout, with many newer schemes maintaining some allocation to these new asset classes.
Data compiled by PRIME Mutual Funds Database shows MF exposure to REITs and InvITs having surged many times over in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic taking hold.

The value of holdings, which was at Rs 734 crore at the end of March 2020, rose to Rs 5,200 crore by the end of March 2023.
MF exposure to listed REITs and InvITs is set to rise to seven (from the present-day six), with the Rs 3,200-crore Nexus Select Trust REIT initial public offering scheduled to open this week for subscription.

The number of fund houses investing in REITs and InvITs has risen to 18, up from seven in 2020.
ICICI Prudential MF and HDFC MF had the highest exposure at the end of March 2023, with investments worth Rs 2,002 crore and Rs 1,459 crore, respectively.

Also Read

NSE Indices launches India's first REITs & InvITs index with six securities

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 0.5 times on first day of the issue

Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 3,200 crore through IPO next week

MFs see 8.5 mn new millennial investors in FY19-FY23 on awareness campaign

Advisors, distributors bring 95% of new millennial investors to MFs

New mutual fund schemes with performance-based fee on the anvil

Average ticket size of mutual fund investor falls to Rs 68,321 in FY23

MFs turn net sellers in April, offload equities worth Rs 5,100 crore


Notwithstanding a sevenfold surge, MF exposure to the two asset classes is just 0.13 per cent of the total assets under management of Rs 40 trillion. REITs and InvITs are gaining traction in India, similar to other developed countries.
According to analysts, the surge in MF investments coincides with improving financial metrics of commercial real estate and the government’s thrust on infrastructure.

“In the case of REITs, the underlying asset is mostly commercial real estate. If you see the past few years, the yields of such properties have improved significantly, with businesses slowly limping back to the work-from-office mode and a surge in mall foot traffic,” says Nirav Karkera, head-research, Fisdom.
MF regulations allow schemes (including equity, debt, and hybrid funds) to invest up to 10 per cent of their portfolios in REITs and InvITs.

Recently, NSE Indices launched India’s first REITs & InvITs Index, widening the scope of MFs to come out with passive REIT and InvIT funds. However, the index now faces concentration risks due to the presence of just six listed REITs and InvITs. 
REITs are structured like MFs and entail a firm owning a land parcel and setting up a trust structure. It can operate and lease multiple properties. REITs have emerged as a convenient way of holding real estate in portfolios, without physically owning a property.

Chart

Topics : InvITs REITs Mutual funds investors Mutual Funds

First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Centre plans to tweak allocation of FAME funds for electric buses

Electric bus
4 min read
Premium

Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
4 min read
Premium

Seeing stress in MSME sector... had slippages of Rs 3K cr: A Manimekhalai

A Manimekhalai
5 min read

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

IPO
1 min read

Expect sideways movement in market with focus on Smallcap and midcap space

markets
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

IPO
1 min read

Mcap of 4 of top 10 firms falls by Rs 56,006 cr, HDFC twins falls steepest

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read

Q4 earnings, foreign fund trading key triggers for mkts this week: Analysts

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

FPIs invest Rs 10,850 cr in just 4 trading sessions, due to stable economy

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read
Premium

Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon