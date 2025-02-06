Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Nippon India Mutual Fund set to launch Nippon India Active Momentum Fund

Nippon India Mutual Fund set to launch Nippon India Active Momentum Fund

Invesco Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of Invesco India Business Cycle Fund, a scheme that will invest in equities with a focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation

SIP, Mutual fund

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) is set to launch its Nippon India Active Momentum Fund on Monday. The equity scheme will employ a multi-factor quantitative model aimed at identifying high-potential investment opportunities while managing volatility and adapting to market cycles, according to the fund house. "The fund strategy attempts to benefit from a blend of market wisdom (price momentum) while respecting expert opinion (earnings revisions), or in other words, it attempts to have a fusion of technical (price momentum) and fundamental (earnings revision) factors," it said.
 
Invesco MF launches Business Cycle Fund
 
Invesco Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of Invesco India Business Cycle Fund, a scheme that will invest in equities with a focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles in the economy. "This fund will adopt both top-down and bottom-up approaches and will focus on sectors and stocks in the growth phase, diversifying the portfolio by investing across market caps, sectors, and industries," the fund house said in a release. The fund will be managed by Aditya Khemani and Amit Ganatra.
 
 
Mahindra Manulife MF launches Value Fund
 
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announced the launch of Mahindra Manulife Value Fund, which will take a value investing approach by investing in "fundamentally strong yet undervalued companies." "The fund follows an active investment strategy, identifying stocks trading below their intrinsic value with high turnaround potential. By capitalising on potential stock re-rating and earnings growth, it offers investors a compelling opportunity to build wealth over time," the fund house said in a release.
 

More From This Section

Equity Mutual Fund

Invesco's new fund offers business cycle-based investing; key details

PremiumChart

MF industry leverage fund-of-fund route to create debt alternative

Axis Mutual Fund

Axis Mutual Fund on comeback trail as 2023 equity rehaul delivers

PremiumSIP, Mutual fund

Mutual fund investors hold steady despite SIP losses, shows latest AUM data

Microfinance, mutual fund

Value mutual funds see Rs 22,757 cr inflow in 2024 on impressive returns

Topics : Nippon Nippon Life Company Nippon life Insurance Mutual Funds Mahindra Mutual Fund Invesco MF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon