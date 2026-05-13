Record inflows into equity funds even as NFO contribution dwindles

Data excluding NFO collections underscores the shift. Net inflows into existing equity schemes touched a record ₹38,503 crore in March 2026 and remained almost unchanged at ₹38,410 crore in April 2026. The previous peak was recorded in October 2024, when existing schemes saw net inflows of ₹37,840 crore.

NFO mobilisation, meanwhile, fell to just ₹30 crore in April, accounting for barely 0.1 per cent of total net equity inflows — the lowest share at least since April 2024. In March, NFOs contributed only 4.8 per cent of the inflows.

This marks a sharp contrast to earlier trends. During 2024 and 2025, whenever monthly equity inflows crossed ₹30,000 crore, NFO collections typically formed a sizeable portion of the total. Between April 2024 and February 2026, there were 10 instances when monthly equity net inflows exceeded ₹30,000 crore. In seven of those months, NFOs accounted for more than 20 per cent of inflows, while in the remaining months their contribution hovered around 10 per cent.

According to industry executives, the strong inflows into existing schemes in recent months reflect the investment opportunities created by the market correction.

“The record net inflows into active equity schemes over the past two months reflect several converging factors. Market volatility, driven by global macro uncertainty and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, triggered a meaningful correction from recent peaks, making valuations relatively attractive across several pockets of the market,” said Suranjana Borthakur, head of distribution and strategic alliances at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

Gaurav Goyal, head of sales and marketing at Canara Robeco AMC, said the trend also points to growing investor maturity.

“The high inflows in recent months indicate increasing maturity among investors and distributors. Earlier, periods of market volatility would often trigger significant outflows. Now, Indian investors are increasingly using market corrections as an opportunity to raise allocations to equities,” he said.

Flexicap, midcap, and smallcap schemes accounted for the bulk of inflows during the past two months.