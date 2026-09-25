RIAs, distributors assess Sebi's new MF-only PMS route under PRIM model

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday approved the Portfolio Managers Route for Investing in Mutual Fund Units (PRIM), which will allow PMS players to invest clients’ funds in direct mutual fund schemes and specialised investment funds (SIFs). With a minimum ticket size of ₹25 lakh, the new framework could open up a new business model for those engaged in MF distribution or advisory, either as distributors, RIAs or research analysts (RAs), experts say.

In recent years, multiple players, including the likes of Dezerv and Capitalmind, along with newer entrants such as PrimeInvestor, have already been using the PMS structure to create and manage portfolios of MF schemes for clients.

The dedicated framework could make the model more attractive by lowering the entry barriers around ticket size, net worth and other regulatory requirements, potentially drawing greater interest from existing PMS players as well as RIAs, RAs and large MF distributors.

The model is especially lucrative for RIAs, experts say, given the scope for performance visibility and chances of higher customer stickiness.

"On the face of it, the model makes sense for an RIA for a few reasons. First, it reduces the compliance and net worth requirements, while the Rs 25 lakh ticket size widens the addressable market. More importantly, it gives us a way to showcase our actual performance," said Rahul Jain, senior vice-president, research, at International Money Matters.

Unlike the RIA structure, PMS provides greater discretion in terms of portfolio management, while also creating scope for building and publishing a performance track record, he added.

Performance is the key metric tracked by investors in the asset and wealth management business and, ultimately, plays a major role in determining who gets more business.

"Unlike the advisory model, where clients have to act on the RIA’s recommendations themselves, a PMS structure would allow the manager to execute transactions on the client’s behalf. This could make the relationship more seamless and reduce the risk of clients moving away, particularly for larger RIAs managing sizeable assets," said Avinash Luthria, RIA at Fiduciaries.in.

Srikanth Meenakshi, co-founder of PrimeInvestor, which recently moved from being a research analyst to PMS, said the MF-PMS is also a natural progression for a lot of players involved in MF advisory.

Distributors, however, are awaiting greater clarity before deciding whether it merits a shift.