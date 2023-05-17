Select small-cap fund manager with proven expertise in this segment

While the Nifty50 and the Nifty Midcap 100 have come close to hitting new lifetime highs, the Nifty Smallcap 100 is still some distance away, signalling more value. The index hit a record high of 12,047 in January 2022 and is currently trading at 9,938 — nearly 18 per cent lower.

After underperforming the Nifty for 18 months, small-caps look primed for outperformance, observe analysts.