close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Select small-cap fund manager with proven expertise in this segment

While the Nifty50 and the Nifty Midcap 100 have come close to hitting new lifetime highs, the Nifty Smallcap 100 is still some distance away, signalling more value

Sanjay Kumar Singh
Mutual fund, MF
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stocks in the small-cap universe have started to outperform large-caps. On Wednesday, the National Stock Exchange Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.53 per cent, even as the Nifty fell 0.6 per cent. This was just a persistence of a trend seen over the past month when the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 6.1 per cent and the Nifty 2.7 per cent.
After underperforming the Nifty for 18 months, small-caps look primed for outperformance, observe analysts.
While the Nifty50 and the Nifty Midcap 100 have come close to hitting new lifetime highs, the Nifty Smallcap 100 is still some distance away, signalling more value. The index hit a record high of 12,047 in January 2022 and is currently trading at 9,938 — nearly 18 per cent lower.
Or

Also Read

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

'Do not see any reason for SIP flows to change course significantly'

Mutual fund investors redeem Rs 10,000 cr from SIP accounts in Nov

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Lump sum MF investments plunge in October as investors take SIP route

Have dependent family members? Buy return of purchase price annuity

HDFC launches India's first mutual fund focused on defence sector

This is how EPFO's calculator calculates pension on pro-rata basis

In buying term cover for women, compare premiums across insurers

Rules to returns: What to consider in opting for higher pension from EPS

Topics : mutual fund industry mutual fund sector

First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Select small-cap fund manager with proven expertise in this segment

Mutual fund, MF
3 min read

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
2 min read

Banks express concern over high overnight funding costs, ask for RBI's help

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
3 min read

Irdai relaxes norms for surety bonds to expand market for such products

bonds
2 min read

IRDAI lowers the solvency requirement for surety bonds to 1.5 times

IRDAI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
2 min read
Premium

Have dependent family members? Buy return of purchase price annuity

PFRDA may issue foreign investment guidelines for pension sector
4 min read

IRDAI lowers the solvency requirement for surety bonds to 1.5 times

IRDAI
2 min read

Irdai relaxes norms for surety bonds to expand market for such products

bonds
2 min read

Banks express concern over high overnight funding costs, ask for RBI's help

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon