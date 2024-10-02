Business Standard
Trend turnover, MF plan funds around 'quality' theme instead of 'value'

WhiteOak Capital and ICICI Prudential have sought regulatory approval for a first-of-its-kind active quality fund

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Mutual funds (MFs) are lining up funds around the quality theme as the investing style is expected to make a comeback after underperforming the 'value' theme for almost the last three years.

In quality investing, the focus is on stocks with strong fundamentals, like high return on equity (ROE) and low leverage. On the other hand, value investing largely focuses on valuations.

WhiteOak Capital and ICICI Prudential have sought regulatory approval for a first-of-its-kind active quality fund. In addition, Edelweiss MF is set to launch the first Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 exchange-traded fund (ETF) on October
