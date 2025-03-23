Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tariff moves, FIIs trading activity to drive markets this week: Report

Tariff moves, FIIs trading activity to drive markets this week: Report

Markets witnessed a strong rebound last week, with the benchmark indices surging over 4 per cent

stock market, Indian stock market

The rally was fuelled by improving investor sentiment, improvement in foreign capital flows, and positive global developments. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global trends, tariff-related updates and trading activity of foreign investors would be the key drivers for the equity market movement this week, analysts said.

Markets witnessed a strong rebound last week, with the benchmark indices surging over 4 per cent.

The rally was fuelled by improving investor sentiment, improvement in foreign capital flows, and positive global developments, an expert said.

"We expect this upward momentum to continue, on the back of foreign institutional investors' return to the Indian market amid attractive valuations and signs of economic recovery," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

 

Investors would also track the rupee-dollar trend and movement in global oil benchmark Brent crude, an analyst noted.

Also Read

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen US President Donald Trump

EU hits back at Trump tariffs with measures on $28 billion of US goods

share market stock market trading

Markets Today: Feb CPI, Jan IIP; Trump tariffs; FIIs; Super Iron, PDP IPOs

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's empire faces turbulence as US trade tariff risks mount

PLI, mobile manufacturing

Buy Dixon, Samvardhana as US tariffs may boost electronics exports: Nomura

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

As Trump launches the tariff war, how can India safeguard its interests?

"With no major domestic economic events scheduled, focus will remain on the expiry of March derivatives contracts and FII activity. On the global front, the US markets will be closely watched, with tariff-related updates and GDP growth data expected to influence investor sentiment.

"Although US markets saw a temporary respite after a sharp decline, mixed signals suggest potential volatility in the coming sessions," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge surged 3,076.6 points or 4.16 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 953.2 points or 4.25 per cent.

"The domestic market has concluded the week with consistent recovery. The anticipated reduction in risk-free rates, coupled with the correction in the dollar index, are facilitating fund flows back to EMs. FIIs, whose selling activity has been waning, are becoming net buyers, driven by dovish signals from the US Fed, which suggest the possibility of two rate cuts this year. This has reignited optimism in the domestic market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,239.14 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. On Friday also, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 7,470.36 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Airtel

Mcap of 9 top valued firms surges Rs 3 trn; ICICI, Airtel biggest gainers

Revenue and Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey

No point unsettling system, FPIs should accept current taxation: Sebi chief

PremiumManappuram, Manappuram Finance

Manappuram surges 7%; nears record high on strategic deal with Bain Capital

PremiumNifty 50, MARKET

Foreign funds fire up mkts: Key indices put up best weekly showing in years

sebi

Sebi relaxes 'skin in the game' rules for MF employees, effective April 1

Topics : trump tariff Trump tariffs US tariff Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

SRH vs RR Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonySRH vs RR Playing 11Gold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyMI vs CSK Playing 11IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon