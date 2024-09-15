A proven performer: Nippon India Small Cap Fund delivers big returns

Launched in September 2010, the Nippon India Small Cap Fund has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the smallcap fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through June 2024.

As of June 2024, the fund’s assets under management totalled Rs 56,469 crore, up from Rs 15,353 crore in June 2021.

Samir Rachh has managed the fund since January 2017. The primary objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity-related instruments of smallcap companies. The secondary objective is to achieve consistent