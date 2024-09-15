Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / A proven performer: Nippon India Small Cap Fund delivers big returns

A proven performer: Nippon India Small Cap Fund delivers big returns

As of June 2024, the fund's assets under management totalled Rs 56,469 crore, up from Rs 15,353 crore in June 2021

mutual fund investment
Premium

Representative Picture

CRISIL Research
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Launched in September 2010, the Nippon India Small Cap Fund has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the smallcap fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through June 2024.

As of June 2024, the fund’s assets under management totalled Rs 56,469 crore, up from Rs 15,353 crore in June 2021.

Samir Rachh has managed the fund since January 2017. The primary objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity-related instruments of smallcap companies. The secondary objective is to achieve consistent

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon