Aadhar Housing Finance at record high, rallies 20% in 1 month; buy or sell?

Aadhar Housing Finance at record high, rallies 20% in 1 month; buy or sell?

Aadhar Housing stock rallied 4% to hit a life-time high around ₹526 in intra-day trade on Monday.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Aadhar Housing Finance share price today

 
Shares of Aadhar Housing Finance hit an all-time high of ₹525.65, as they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. The stock price of the housing finance company surpassed its previous high of ₹516.65 touched on September 24, 2024. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 81,627 at 09:30 AM.
 
In the past one month, Aadhar Housing Finance has outperformed the market by surging 20 per cent, as compared to 0.33 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. 
 

