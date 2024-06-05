Ab ki baar NDA Sarkar? Analysts eye stable govt, but back 'defensive' bets

Market strategy post Lok Sabha elections 2024: Most analysts have turned 'defensive' on India, at least for now, as a fractured mandate in the 2024 Most analysts have turned 'defensive' on India, at least for now, as a fractured mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has raised doubts over a stable government and policy continuity.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to form the new government, policy uncertainty may rise, decision-making or further reform push could slow, and policy priorities might shift in the near-term, they said.

As an investment strategy, they have unanimously turned to 'defensive' plays such as pharmaceuticals and consumption, as 'narrative' plays exhibit unattractive risk-reward.