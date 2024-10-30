Business Standard
Afcons Infra IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status: The basis of allotment for Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s Afcons Infrastructure initial public offering (IPO) shares is scheduled for today. The public issue, which was available at a price band of Rs 440-463, closed for subscription yesterday, Tuesday, October 29, 2024, receiving decent participation from investors.
 
Afcons Infrastructure final subscription status
NSE data reveals that the public issue of Afcons Infrastructure received bids for 22,78,22,496 shares, against 8,66,19,950 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 2.63 times.
 
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the bidding, with a subscription of 3.79 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 5.05 times and retail investors at 0.94 times by the final day of subscription.
 
 
Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status
The shares of Afcons Infrastructure are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

- Check Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Check Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/
- Check Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
Afcons Infrastructure IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
Ahead of its debut on the bourses, the unlisted shares of Afcons Infrastructure are trading flat in the grey markets, according to sources tracking grey market activities. This indicates a lacklustre listing for Afcons Infrastructure shares.
 
Afcons Infrastructure expected listing price 
Shares of Afcons Infrastructure are scheduled to be listed on the bourses—BSE and NSE—on Monday, November 4, 2024. Based on the current GMP, the company’s shares may list flat at around Rs 463 (upper end of the IPO price).
  About Afcons Infrastructure
Afcons Infrastructure, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, is a six-decade-old infrastructure engineering and construction company. As of September 30, 2023, Afcons has completed 76 projects across 15 countries, valued at Rs 522.20 billion. The company's current order book stands at Rs 348.88 billion, with 67 active projects across 13 countries. Afcons operates globally, with five key infrastructure verticals: Marine & Industrial, Surface Transport, Urban Infrastructure, Hydro & Underground, and Oil & Gas.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

