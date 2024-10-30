Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BoB, MCX, REC: Top stock picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL; check targets

BoB, MCX, REC: Top stock picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL; check targets

Bank of Baroda stock has broken out of a double bottom pattern on the daily chart and closed above its crucial 250 zones

market stocks us market share market bullish

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Buy BANKBARODA CMP: Rs 254, Stop Loss: Rs 248, Target Rs 266
  Stock has broken out of a double bottom pattern on the daily chart and closed above its crucial 250 zones. Buying was visible across the banking space to support the reversal. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the up move.
 
Buy MCX CMP: Rs6,824 Stop Loss: Rs 6,620 Target: Rs 7,225
  Price is in a strong uptrend with Stop Lossight dips being bought into. It is perfectly respecting its 20 DEMA and gave highest daily close ever. The MACD indicator is rising to support the bullish momentum.
 
 
Buy RECLTD CMP: Rs 547, Stop Loss: Rs 526, Target: Rs 590
  Stock has bounced up after forming a base at major support levels with a large bodied bullish candle. It has crossed above its 100 DEMA suggesting a trend reversal. The Stochastic indicator has exited the oversold zone supporting upward momentum.
  (Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia is a senior vice president, equity derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd)
 

Also Read

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Nifty Bank eyes bullish breakout on charts; check support, target and more

equity trading volumes, share market

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

Oil price, oil, crude oil, oil container, oil export

Crude oil strategy today, Oct 29: Short the rally; WTI resistance at $70

share market

Nifty50 oversold on charts, may bounce in near term; check trading strategy

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these stocks on October 28

Topics : Stock calls stocks technical analysis Market technicals Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon