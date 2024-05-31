Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

After market rally, NMDC stock appears to price in the positives

While prospects look good, the share price has run up considerably and many analysts feel the stock is fully priced or expensive at current levels

iron ores, imports
Premium

Image: Shutter Stock

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NMDC, the country’s largest iron-ore miner, posted a consolidated revenue in the January-March quarter of FY24. This was in line with estimates at Rs 6,500 crore, which was up 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and a 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise on the back of realisations.

Iron-ore production was 13.3 million tonnes (down 6 per cent and up 8 per cent Q-o-Q), while the sales stood at 12.5 MT (up 1 per cent Y-o-Y and up 10 per cent Q-o-Q). The average selling price (ASP) improved to Rs 5,174 per tonne (up 10 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per
Topics : NMDC stock market trading Compass

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon