After strong Q1, NBFC outlook for FY27 robust despite margin pressure

Vehicle financiers saw good assets under management, or AUM, growth and disbursement momentum. Managements maintained their growth outlook. AUM growth for housing finance companies, or HFCs, was marginally lower than expectations. LIC Housing Finance lowered its FY27 loan growth guidance to 8-10 per cent from 10-12 per cent earlier, but other HFCs maintained guidance. Growth rates for gold financiers have moderated due to stabilisation in gold prices. Following the implementation of new loan guidelines, companies have introduced different products. Power financiers reported weaker-than-expected growth, with a reduction in disbursements.

But the regulator’s undertone is hawkish, and that has negative implications. In H2FY27, net interest margins, or NIMs, may be under pressure, and the pressure on NIMs may increase in FY28. Shriram Finance could buck this trend because a credit rating upgrade may offset the trend of compression.

The recent Monetary Policy Committee, or MPC, minutes indicate concerns around inflation and real rates, which increase the chances of rate increases. G-Sec yields moved up in March and April and have since eased. But corporate bond yields have inched up, indicating an expansion in credit spreads. Q1FY27 saw a sequential increase in the cost of borrowings, with many lenders guiding for a flat to 10-15 basis point increase in the cost of funds over the next nine months. This will lead to margin pressure heading into FY28 as well.

Following a strong Q1, NBFCs could still be poised for a strong FY27. The market expects high AUM growth. Competitive intensity is also high and may reduce yields. Competition has intensified in the prime segment due to PSU banks, while newer NBFCs are competing in the below-prime segment.

The share of retail/MSME loans is increasing, which will lead to improved margins unless credit costs also increase. One interesting variable is the replacement of non-convertible debentures, or NCDs, that mature in FY27, which suggests there won’t be a big drag on margins for large, highly rated NBFCs. Around 2-6 per cent of total borrowings (maybe 20 per cent of NCDs) are due for redemption. The maturing NCDs carry costs of 7.5-9 per cent, while the incremental cost of funds is 7.7-8 per cent for large AAA-rated NBFCs.

If there is a 50 basis point increase in repo rates over the next 12 months, this will lead to around a 10-15 basis point rise in the cost of funds, or CoF, for most NBFCs. Another key segment of NBFC sourcing is linked to MCLR, and those rates are also rising slowly.

A look at some of the NBFC majors may be illustrative of trends through FY27. Bajaj Finance — a big player with retail exposure — expects a 10-15 basis point rise in the cost of borrowings for the rest of the year. But gold and new loan segments are generating higher yields, and the consumer durables business grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27, supporting yields. Bajaj Housing, which makes less than a 10 per cent contribution to the consolidated NII of Bajaj Finance, has guided for margin compression of 20-25 basis points.

Chola Finance has guided for flat margins, with a 10-15 basis point rise in CoF. Conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures, or CCDs, and gold loans will support margins. But faster growth in heavy commercial vehicles, or HCVs, could lead to yield pressures. L&T Finance saw growth in the microloans business in Q1, which will push up margins, but this is contrary to its past guidance. Management says this segment will see slower growth in future and, therefore, NIM may see a dip Q-o-Q or in FY28 over FY27.

LIC Housing Finance guided to maintain range-bound spreads in FY27, moving to the lower end of 2.5 per cent NIM in FY27 from 2.7 per cent in FY26. There is severe pressure on incremental spreads, and there may be further downside. Mahindra Finance has a large fixed-rate exposure, with vehicles accounting for a 92 per cent share. A rise in rates will, therefore, hit NIM, and the company is looking to improve exposure to insurance to lift volumes. However, it is also cautious on asset quality and hence unwilling to chase higher yields at higher risk.

Shriram Finance has seen large capital issuance, which will boost margins due to lower leverage. Lower CoF due to ratings upgrades will be reflected with a lag, probably from FY28 onwards. Margins for FY27 will depend on liquidity tightening since the company has had surplus liquidity. The company has guided that it will see a shift to new CV financing, which has lower yields, putting more pressure on yields.