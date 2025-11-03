Monday, November 03, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ajanta Pharma shares gain 3% on Q2FY26 results, dividend update; details

Ajanta Pharma shares gain 3% on Q2FY26 results, dividend update; details

The dividend, the company said, will be paid on or after November 20, 2025

Ajanta Pharma share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajanta Pharma share price: Shares of pharmaceutical company Ajanta Pharma saw a surge in demand on the bourses on Monday, November 3, after the company announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY2025–26. The company’s shares advanced 3.07 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹2,540 per share on the BSE, following the announcement.
 
The pharmaceutical company continues to attract investor interest. At 2:20 PM on Monday, the stock was trading at ₹2532.40  per share, up 2.24 per cent from its previous close of ₹2464.15 per share on the BSE. At the same time, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at ₹38.72 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE together.
 

Ajanta Pharma Q2 FY26 results

 
The pharmaceutical company informed the exchanges that during Q2FY26, its profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹260 crore, reflecting a 20 per cent jump from ₹216 crore reported in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.
 
The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,354 crore in the Q2FY26, up 14 per cent from ₹1,187 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
 
During the quarter under review, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹328 crore, compared to ₹311 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Also Read

Ajanta Pharma share price

Ajanta Pharma newly rated 'Buy' at PL Capital; 26% upside seen; check TP

pharma, tariff

Tariff worries, Sun Pharma Q1 miss: Why are pharma stocks falling today?

stock market trading

Stocks to buy today: InCred Equities picks 21 stocks to 'Add' for June 2025

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

LIVE news updates: PM Modi launches ₹1 trillion RDI fund to boost private sector innovation

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal's Swasthya Sathi scheme crosses 10 mn hospitalisations: CM Mamata

Ajanta Pharma announces dividend

 
In addition to the financial results, the pharmaceutical company has announced its first interim dividend for FY2026. Each share of ₹2 face value will receive a dividend of ₹28, amounting to ₹349.82 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on the BSE.  "Today Board of Directors have approved 1st interim dividend of  ₹28 per share for face value
of  ₹2 per share amounting to  ₹350 crore," the comapny said in regulatory filing . 
 
The company has fixed Monday, November 10, 2025, as the record date for payment of the first interim dividend. The dividend, the company said, will be paid on or after November 20, 2025.
   

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

M&M Q2 preview: Here's what to expect from SUV maker in September quarter

Tata Motors demerger

Tata Motors demerger: Key things every investors should know before listing

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks gaining momentum? Here's why Escorts, Hudco, 3 others are on radar

Alcohol consumption

Alcohol company IFB Agro stock zooms 105% since September; here's why

BPCL share price in focus after Q2

BPCL shares rise 2% after positive earnings; Q2 breakdown here

Topics : Ajanta Pharma Buzzing stocks share market Stock movemnet Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon