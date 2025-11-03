Monday, November 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alcohol company IFB Agro stock zooms 105% since September; here's why

Alcohol company IFB Agro stock zooms 105% since September; here's why

Shares of IFB Agro Industries hit a new high of ₹1,529.75, surging 15% on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the company reported a solid set of numbers for Q2FY26.

Alcohol consumption

Photo: AdobeStock

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share prices of IFB Agro Industries today

 
Shares of IFB Agro Industries hit a new high of ₹1,529.75, as they surged 15 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a solid set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26). The stock price of the alcohol company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,367.85 touched on October 29, 2025.
 
Since September 2025, the market price of IFB Agro has more-than-doubled or zoomed 105 per cent from a level of ₹747.20 on August 29, 2025 on the BSE. It has bounced back 250 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹436.95 touched on March 12, 2025.
 
 
At 12:01 PM; IFB Agro was quoting 11 per cent higher at ₹1,467.25, as compared to 0.05 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 

IFB Agro reports strong Q2, H1FY26 results

 
IFB Agro reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹22.70 crore in Q2FY26, against ₹2.09 crore in Q2FY25 and ₹17.18 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue rose 38.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹532.88 crore from ₹384.32 crore in a year ago quarter.
 
For the first half (April to September) of FY26, the company reported near 300 per cent jump in PAT at ₹39.88 crore. It had posted PAT of ₹10.43 crore in H1FY25. Revenue jumped 24.1 per cent YoY at ₹948.61 crore. 

Company overview, outlook

 
Since IFB Agro was primarily in the business of alcohol in the State of West Bengal, as part of diversification and de-risking the business, a marine shrimp-processing plant was set up in 1996 for supplying best quality shrimps from Bengal to the US, Europe, Japan, etc. IFB Agro is net Debt zero as on March 31, 2025.
 
The financial year 2025-25 (FY25) was challenging year for the Alcohol business of the company. With setting up of excess capacity of Extra Neutral alcohol (ENA) in the State along with increased demand of the non-edible grain by the Ethanol plants, margin in Distillery is likely to be impacted due to excess supply, increase in the prices of non-edible grain and lower price of by-products.
 
For the financial year 2025-2026, the company’s outlook remains positive. With the integration of the newly acquired Aqua Feed business, the management in the company’s FY25 annual report said that they expect to strengthen the company’s market presence, improve margins, and generate sustainable value for the stakeholders. 
 
On May 30, 2025, IFB Agro’s board approved the acquisition of the entire commercial compound shrimp feed and freshwater fish feed business from Cargill India Private Limited. 
 
This acquisition is expected to help in further growth of its Fish Feed and Shrimp Feed business by utilizing the spare capacity available in there. 
 
Once completed, the acquired assets are likely to improve the size and scale of IFB Agro’s consolidated business, assist in generation of positive EBITDA in the marine segment and improve its business profile. The company’s existing marine segment comprises three main divisions i.e. shrimps export, fish and shrimp feed trading and frozen food business which comprise around 49 per cent, 37 per cent and 15 per cent of the segment turnover, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
 
The acquisition would improve the share of IFB Agro’s own manufacturing as well as it may address the issue of crop supply faced in West Bengal as Andhra Pradesh has a significantly better availability with three shrimp crop seasons compared to two in West Bengal. The acquired assets could potentially account for 25 per cent-30 per cent of the consolidated profitability and aid the turnaround of the marine division which has been loss making in FY24-FY25, the rating agency said.
 
Ind-Ra expects single-digit growth in the alcohol segment revenue in the near-to-medium term, as there remains a steady demand potential for country liquor, given the increasing disposable income and rural consumption, in addition to a favourable demography in terms of young population. While brand and quality consciousness are increasing in both the segments, the price gap between Indian made foreign liquor and country liquor ensures visibility for the latter.
 

