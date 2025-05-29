Welspun Corp share price today

Akash Bhanshali portfolio stock: Shares of Welspun Corp surged 10 per cent to ₹893.55 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise rangebound market. The stock price gained after the company reported 30.7 per cent growth in its consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

In the past two trading days, Welspun Corp share price has rallied 14 per cent. The stock is trading close to its all-time high price of ₹900, which it touched on March 24, 2025.

At 11:39 AM, Welspun Corp