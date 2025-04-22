Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Alok Industries shares rally 16% as Q4 loss narrows to ₹74.4 crore

Alok Industries shares rally 16% as Q4 loss narrows to ₹74.4 crore

Alok Industries' stock rose as much as 15.9 per cent during the day to ₹19.09 per share, the highest level since early February this year

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Shares of Alok Industries surged nearly 16 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the firm narrowed its losses to ₹74.47 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. 
 
Alok Industries' stock rose as much as 15.9 per cent during the day to ₹19.09 per share, the highest level since early February this year. The stock trimmed some gains to trade 14.6 per cent higher at ₹18.9 apiece, compared to a 0.17 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 10:00 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their second day on Tuesday. The stock has fallen 9.6 per cent this year, compared to a 2.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Alok Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,428 crore, according to BSE data. 
 

Alok Industries Q4FY25 results: Key numbers here
 
The company reported a net loss of ₹74.47 crore in the January to March quarter of FY25, as compared to a loss of ₹215.93 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations fell 35.1 per cent to ₹952.96 crore in the quarter under review. In the fourth quarter of the previous year, the company reported a revenue of ₹1,469.31 crore. 
 
For the full year, Alok Industries reported a net loss of ₹816.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against a net loss of ₹846.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.69 per cent to ₹3,708.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹5,509.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
 
Alok Industries also announced that Anil Kumar Mungad, chief financial officer, will assume a new role as the head - commercial of the company with effect from April 30, 2025. Consequently, Mungad will cease to be the chief financial officer with effect from the close of business hours of April 29, 2025. 
 
About Alok Industries
 
The company is primarily engaged in textile manufacturing, including mending and packing activities. The firm has four manufacturing locations in Silvassa, Vapi, Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi. It is also exporting to over 90 countries across the USA, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa. The company has a strong presence in both the cotton and polyester segments.
 

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

