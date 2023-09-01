Amarjeet Singh now Sebi's whole-time member, to handle various departments

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday said that Amarjeet Singh has taken charge as its whole-time member.

Singh, who was the executive director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will handle various departments, including investment management, market intermediaries' regulation and supervision, office of international affairs, investigations, and human resources, the regulator said in a statement.

Singh, who has worked with Sebi for nearly three decades, has wide experience in the regulation and supervision of securities markets.

He has headed the market regulation, corporation finance departments, office of chairman, and the office of international affairs.

Singh has led Sebi's engagements on sustainability reporting.

He was instrumental in bringing about various primary market reforms, including the reduction of lock-in period of minimum promoter holding in public issues, introduction of UPI as a payment mechanism in IPOs, revamping of rights issue process to reduce the listing period.

Further, he has also led the conceptualisation and formation of Social Stock Exchanges and their related ecosystem.

Additionally, Singh has been involved in various international regulatory initiatives.

He acted as the Sherpa for Sebi's representation on the Board of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) during 2010-17.

He played a leadership role in the Assessment Committee of IOSCO since its formation in 2012 till 2018.

Singh, an MBA, holds a Master's degree in International Affairs (Economic Policy Management) from Columbia University, US.