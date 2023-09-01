Rishabh Instrument IPO subscribed 32x; Arkade Developers files DRHP

Rishabh Instrument IPO subscribed 32x

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rishabh Instrument, a manufacturer of energy efficiency products, was subscribed nearly 32 times on Friday. The institutional portion was subscribed 72.5 times, retail portion 8.4 times, and high-networth individual (HNI) quota 31.3 times. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 418-441 per share. At the top end, the company is valued at Rs 1,674 crore. The total IPO size was Rs 491 crore, of which about Rs 75 crore was fresh fundraise.



Arkade Developers files for IPO

Mumbai-based real estate developer Arkade Developers has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of Rs 430 crore. Arkade plans to utilise the net proceeds for development of its ongoing and upcoming projects. As on July 31, Arkade had developed 1.8 million square feet of residential property. Its revenue in FY23 stood at Rs 224 crore.