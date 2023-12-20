Sensex (    %)
                        
Angel One, Motilal: What do charts suggest for brokerage shares in 2024?

Angel One, Edelweiss Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and IIFL Securities can potentially rally up to 24 per cent in 2024, suggest charts.

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

Brokerages are brimming with confidence on hopes of a higher growth trajectory in the year 2024, given the upbeat mood in the market and rising retail participations.

India has witnessed a phenomenal rise in investor participation, especially from the youth of the country. As of September 2023, the number of demat accounts in India surged to 12.97 crore, marking a 26 per cent year-on-year increase. 

People are getting more and more interested in investing because they see the potential to make money in the stock market, especially with all the new companies going public, and ensuing bumper listing coupled with

Topics : Market Outlook Market technicals Trading strategies Angel one Motilal Oswal Financial Services Edelweiss Financial IIFL stocks technical analysis technical charts

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

