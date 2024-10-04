Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Angel One shares slip over 4% as average daily order fall in Sept quarter

Angel One shares slip over 4% as average daily order fall in Sept quarter

Angel One's average daily orders (ADO) slipped 0.8 per cent to 7.64 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. It was also down 2.8 per cent from ADO of August 2024

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Angel One's ADO declined 2.8 per cent M-o-M to 7.46 million in September 2024

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Angel One shares slipped 4.3 per cent and registered an intraday low of Rs 2,620 per share on the BSE. The scrip declined after the discount broking firm's business update showed a dip in average daily orders (ADO) on a month-on-month (M-o-M) and quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.

At around 10:05 AM, Angel One share price was down 2 per cent at Rs 2,684.8 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 0.05 per cent higher at 82,534.31 around the same time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


On Friday, Angel One released its business update which showed its average daily orders (ADO) slipped 0.8 per cent to 7.64 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 7.7 million in the June quarter. However, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the ADO increased 42.3 per cent (Q2FY24 to Q2FY25).
 

Similarly, Angel One's ADO declined 2.8 per cent M-o-M to 7.46 million in September 2024, from 7.68 million in August 2024. However, ADO grew 29.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (September 2023 to September 2024).

Likewise, its number of orders also dipped 2.8 per cent to 156.68 million in September 2024 as against 161.18 million in August 2024. On a Y-o-Y basis (September 2023 to September 2024), the number of orders increased by 36.3 per cent.  

Angel One's average daily turnover (ADTO) based on option premium for the F&O segment declined 2.9 per cent M-o-M to Rs 14,700 crore last month from Rs 15,100 crore in August 2024. Its cash daily turnover also declined 4.9 per cent in September 2024 to Rs 9,100 crore from Rs 9,600 crore in August 2024.

However, its overall ADTO based on option premium, including cash segment, notional turnover for equity futures & options, and commodity segments, grew 5.8 per cent on a monthly basis and 56.4 per cent Y-o-Y (September 2023 to September 2024).

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts, at 82,700, Nifty at 25,300; IT, PSB up, Auto, FMCG fall

Microfinance

Why have microfinance stocks hit 52-week lows today? Check details here

hyundai ipo

Diwali delight: Hyundai Motor India IPO to spark investor interest; details

equity trading volumes, share market

Refex Industries stock jumps over 4% on fundraise plan of Rs 927 cr

Bank of Baroda, BoB

Bank of Baroda stock jumps over 3% as global biz grows over 10% in Q2


On the flip side, Angel One's client base grew 61 per cent Y-o-Y and 11.2 per cent Q-o-Q to 27.49 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, against 17.07 million a year ago.

In the past one year, shares of Angel One have gained 47.3 per cent as against BSE Sensex's rise of 26.4 per cent.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Brokerages stock fall up to 8% after Sebi curbs F&O rules; details here

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Brokerages revise charges as Sebi's true-to-label norms take effect

Angel One

Angel One share up 7% as co revises brokerage charges; check new rates here

Angel One pays Rs 22 lakh to settle front running trade case with Sebi

Angel One pays Rs 22 lakh to settle front running trade case with Sebi

broker, stock market

Angel One, Zee, VIP Inds: Down over 20% in 2024; how should you trade here?

Topics : Angel one stock market trading Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LiveChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon