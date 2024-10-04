Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Refex industries stock jumps over 4% on fundraise plan of Rs 927 cr

Refex industries stock jumps over 4% on fundraise plan of Rs 927 cr

Shares of Refex Industries surged as much as 4.59 per cent at Rs 564 a piece in Friday's intraday trade on BSE

equity trading volumes, share market

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Refex Industries surged as much as 4.59 per cent at Rs 564 a piece in Friday’s intraday trade on BSE. 

Refex Industries share price today jumped after the company announced that it plans to raise Rs 927.81 crore through a preferential issue of equity and convertible warrants to investors. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The funds, comprising Rs 530 crore from high-net-worth individuals and Rs 372 crore from the promoter group, will be used for subsidiary investments, capital expenditures, working capital, and loan repayments, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. 

Dinesh Kumar Agarwal, Group CEO, is personally investing around Rs 26 crore in the preferential issue
 

“Our focus on sustainability drives our efforts in both ash handling logistics and EV mobility,” stated Anil Jain, Managing Director of Refex. This funding empowers us to build innovative solutions with a strong emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. The support from our investors and leadership team showcases their confidence in our mission to create a cleaner, greener future,” said Anil Jain, managing director of Refex in a press statement. 

Share price history

More From This Section

Diffusion Engineers ipo listing today

Diffusion Engineers lists 15% higher over IPO price on NSE; misses GMP hype

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty, broader markets flat; IT, Bank, Pharma up, Realty down

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold trading levels today: Buy dip in yellow metal amid Iran-Israel news

How to trade Silver as Israel mulls another attack on Iran? Key levels here

How to trade Silver as Israel mulls another attack on Iran? Key levels here

FIIs turn traders on Dalal Street

FIIs unwind Nifty longs, add shorts in Bank Nifty; Experts see more pain

Refex Industries share price has gained 165.40 per cent in the last three months, while soaring over 335 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 3 per cent in the last three months and 36.3 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 6,633.05 crore. Its shares are trading at price to earnings valuation of 56.64 times, while having an earning per share of Rs 9.52.

At 10:13 AM, the stock price of the company rose 1.90 per cent to Rs 549.50 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up mildly by 0.01 per cent to 82,506 level. 

Financial show in Q1FY25
Refex Industries reported a 55.44 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year, reaching Rs 597.21 crore in Q1FY25, with a quarterly growth of 70.47 per cent. Net profit also rose by 41.18 per cent compared to the same period last year, totaling Rs 30.03 crore. However, on a quarterly basis, net profits experienced a decline of 12.37 per cent.

Refex operates across multiple sectors, including logistics for ash and coal handling, EV mobility, refrigerant gases, and power trading.

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

UFlex up 4% as arm to set up aseptic packaging unit in Egypt for $126 mn

Stock Market, Market

DMart share falls 4% despite strong Q2 business update; adds 377 stores

Dividend

Dividend, Bonus, Split: KPI Green Energy, 5 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Dividend paying stock

Dividend, Bonus Issue: NBCC, KP Energy, 2 others to go ex-date on Monday

Marico

Marico gains 4%; hits new high in weak market on stable volume growth in Q2

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Stocks in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon